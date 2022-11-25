Lansing BWL introduces payment kiosks in 6 Quality Dairy stores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more ways to pay your Lansing Board of Water and Light bills.

BWL has launched fee-free payment kiosks in six Quality Dairy stores across Lansing and East Lansing. The utility said the kiosks are a convenient and accessible way for customers to pay.

The kiosks accept cash, checks, and credit and debit cards as payment.

They will be available at the following locations:

700 N Pine Street

2121 W Holmes Road

4500 W Saginaw Highway

5100 S Waverly Road

5010 Dunckel Road

3332 E Lake Lansing Road

More information on BWL’s payment options can be found on its official website here.

