Lansing BWL introduces payment kiosks in 6 Quality Dairy stores
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more ways to pay your Lansing Board of Water and Light bills.
BWL has launched fee-free payment kiosks in six Quality Dairy stores across Lansing and East Lansing. The utility said the kiosks are a convenient and accessible way for customers to pay.
The kiosks accept cash, checks, and credit and debit cards as payment.
They will be available at the following locations:
- 700 N Pine Street
- 2121 W Holmes Road
- 4500 W Saginaw Highway
- 5100 S Waverly Road
- 5010 Dunckel Road
- 3332 E Lake Lansing Road
More information on BWL’s payment options can be found on its official website here.
