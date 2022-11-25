First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be a great day to get any outdoor tasks taken care of around the house. We see plenty of sunshine across the area today. High temperatures today climb to the mid 50s. Plan on a southwest breeze at 5-15 MPH.

An area of low pressure over Texas this morning is moving northeast and will bring the clouds in this evening and will bring rain late tonight into Sunday. This could end up being a soaking rain with many areas picking up a half inch or more of rain. The rain could mix with a few snowflakes Sunday evening before coming to an end. Low temperatures tonight drop back to near 40º and readings will not move much Sunday with highs in the low 40s.

Monday should be a dry day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures Monday will be in the mid 50s. The dry weather will not last long, a storm system heading through the northern Great Lakes brings the return of rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. This same storm will bring gusty winds to the area Wednesday, too. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 50º, but Wednesday we hit the high for the day in the morning and temperatures will fall to near 30º by late Wednesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday look to be dry with high temperatures in the mid 30s to near 40º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 26, 2022

Average High: 42º Average Low 29º

Lansing Record High: 64° 1896

Lansing Record Low: -5° 1949

Jackson Record High: 63º 1908

Jackson Record Low: -5º 1949

