Cristo Rey brings community together with Thanksgiving meal

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing helped give families something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

“It’s really special because at home this isn’t something we necessarily celebrate, it’s not one of our traditions,” said Brenda Pilar of Lansing.

Pilar said she doesn’t usually celebrate Thanksgiving, but since her family emigrated from Mexico she says she wants to make it a tradition. “This is my little cousin, she is a first-generation Mexican-American and I think it’s really important for her also to take on the traditions that are celebrated here in America.”

Green Beans, mashed potatoes, and all the fixings were the center of attention at the Cristo Rey Thanksgiving dinner.

Melody Henry said she also doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving at home, instead she enjoys volunteering. “I have a very blessed life and I just think it’s wonderful for a family to get a full meal together and to feel like they belong to a community.”

Brenda Pilar said spending Thanksgiving with her community this year was important. “It’s great to see my community all in one space, especially here in the center where it opened its doors to everyone in the community.”

Cristo Rey gave people something to give thanks for; A hot holiday meal in the company of the community and new family traditions.

