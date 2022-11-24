Michigan man arrested in undercover trafficking sting operation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Upper Peninsula following an undercover sting operation.
Related: Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
William Michael Brunk, a resident of Baraga County, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple felonies.
According to authorities, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on a fake Snapchat account with a “suggestive message” in June and Brunk - believing the account belonged to a 15-year-old girl - sent the fake account a message and agreed to meet for sex.
Brunk reportedly traveled to a hotel the next day, met with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as an underage girl and was immediately arrested.
“Those who prey upon children are the most depraved members of society and I will use the full resources of the Department of Attorney General to prosecute offenders,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Brunk was charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
His bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety with the conditions that Brunk have no contact with unaccompanied minors and no use of computers - including the Internet or social media - except for employment purposes.
He is expected to return to court Dec. 6.
The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.
Read next:
- 2 injured in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side
- Lansing man with multiple warrants arrested following pursuit across Clinton, Ionia counties
- Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game
- Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.