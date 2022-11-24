Michigan man arrested in undercover trafficking sting operation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Upper Peninsula following an undercover sting operation.

William Michael Brunk, a resident of Baraga County, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple felonies.

According to authorities, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on a fake Snapchat account with a “suggestive message” in June and Brunk - believing the account belonged to a 15-year-old girl - sent the fake account a message and agreed to meet for sex.

Brunk reportedly traveled to a hotel the next day, met with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as an underage girl and was immediately arrested.

“Those who prey upon children are the most depraved members of society and I will use the full resources of the Department of Attorney General to prosecute offenders,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Brunk was charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

His bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety with the conditions that Brunk have no contact with unaccompanied minors and no use of computers - including the Internet or social media - except for employment purposes.

He is expected to return to court Dec. 6.

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.

