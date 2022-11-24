Governor Whitmer calls deployed troops overseas to wish a Happy Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer called actively deployed members of the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) to wish them a Happy Thanksgiving.

“Michiganders who serve in uniform put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “As we celebrate Thanksgiving, we must recognize the immense sacrifices they make so we can live freely. Right now, many active duty service members are apart from their families, working hard, oceans away from Michigan. I hope we all take some time to honor our service members and their families this Thanksgiving and pray for their safe return home.”

She spoke to Soldiers currently deployed to Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and UAE in support of U.S. Central Command. The brave Soldiers are tackling a wide range of challenges in each of their respective missions, bringing their expertise in operations, logistics, engineering, construction, communications, and security to get the job done.

On Thursday, Gov. Whitmer called troops on Thanksgiving to thank them for their service. (WNDU)

The Soldiers are members of the 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion of the MIARNG (Howell), the 1436th Engineer Company of the MIARNG (Montague), 125th Infantry Regiment of the MIARNG (Saginaw).

“Today, there are more than 1,000 members of the MING serving away from their homes and families,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general, and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Whether supporting the efforts at the Southwest Border or assisting humanitarian efforts for displaced persons in the Middle East, their selflessness and loyalty to their mission during these challenging times should be honored. We look forward to welcoming each unit and individual home safely to their families.”

