First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front moved through the area last night and temperatures will be a little cooler today. After highs in the 50s on Thanksgiving, high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures drop back to the low 30s.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 50s. We see the clouds roll back in Saturday night and rain showers are expected, too. Sunday may be a washout with rain through the day. High temperatures Sunday will be in the low 40s, which is where highs should be in late November.

Next week Monday promises to be dry with highs in the low 40s. Rain showers arrive late Tuesday with highs once again in the 40s. A storm system brings windy conditions and rain changing to snow for Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the morning with readings in the 40s, dropping back into the 30s for the afternoon. For the first day of December on Thursday we will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 25, 2022

Average High: 43º Average Low 29º

Lansing Record High: 63° 1908

Lansing Record Low: -2° 1950

Jackson Record High: 64º 1908

Jackson Record Low: -2º 1950

