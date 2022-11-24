First Alert Weather Forecast

Some sunshine returns today
First Alert Weather Friday Webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front moved through the area last night and temperatures will be a little cooler today. After highs in the 50s on Thanksgiving, high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures drop back to the low 30s.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 50s. We see the clouds roll back in Saturday night and rain showers are expected, too. Sunday may be a washout with rain through the day. High temperatures Sunday will be in the low 40s, which is where highs should be in late November.

Next week Monday promises to be dry with highs in the low 40s. Rain showers arrive late Tuesday with highs once again in the 40s. A storm system brings windy conditions and rain changing to snow for Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the morning with readings in the 40s, dropping back into the 30s for the afternoon. For the first day of December on Thursday we will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 25, 2022

  • Average High: 43º Average Low 29º
  • Lansing Record High: 63° 1908
  • Lansing Record Low: -2° 1950
  • Jackson Record High: 64º 1908
  • Jackson Record Low: -2º 1950

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan man arrested in undercover trafficking sting operation
Seven Michigan State football players are being charged in Washtenaw County in relation to the...
Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident
2 injured in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side
2 injured in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side
Crews suspended the man so he wouldn’t sink further into the grain and added steel plates...
Medic flown to hospital after rescuing man trapped in grain bin, fire officials said
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash

Latest News

Some Sunshine Returns Today
Mild Temperatures For Thanksgiving
More Sunshine Today
Warmer Temperatures Ahead