Delhi Township to celebrate the holiday with tree lighting

.
(KAUZ)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Delhi Township is celebrating the holidays with its 26th Annual Tree Lighting Celebration.

The celebration will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Gardens. Located at N. Aurelius Road in Holt.

The Holt Farmers Market Holiday Open House will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The library will also host holiday crafts for children from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

26th Annual Tree Lighting Celebration, Delhi Township
26th Annual Tree Lighting Celebration, Delhi Township(Delhi Township)

