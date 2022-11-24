Delhi Township to celebrate the holiday with tree lighting

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Delhi Township is celebrating the holidays with its 26th Annual Tree Lighting Celebration.

The celebration will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Gardens. Located at N. Aurelius Road in Holt.

The Holt Farmers Market Holiday Open House will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The library will also host holiday crafts for children from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

26th Annual Tree Lighting Celebration, Delhi Township (Delhi Township)

