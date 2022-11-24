2 troopers injured by an intoxicated driver in Montcalm County

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lakeview Post were assisting the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department on a traffic stop and their patrol car was hit from behind causing the car to spin around and hitting both troopers and pinning one trooper between his car and the deputy’s patrol car.

This incident took place on Thursday morning around 2:00 a.m. at a traffic stop on South Sheridan Road (M-66) near East Colby Road, south of Stanton.

The pinned trooper was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening leg inquiries and was treated and released. The second trooper suffered back pain but remained at the scene according to the MSP. (Michigan State Police)

The pinned trooper was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening leg inquiries and was treated and released. The second trooper suffered back pain but remained at the scene according to the MSP.

The driver of the car was not injured and was arrested and lodged at the Montcalm County Jail by the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department for operating under the influence.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.