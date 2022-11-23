Westphalia mother-son team release book together

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deborah and Benjamin Price are a mother-son author-illustrator team out of Westphalia.

The title character from their latest book, “Trenton The Turtle,” moves a little slower than others. He goes for a walk and shows his friends why being the fastest isn’t always the best.

Benjamin, who has autism, inspired his mom to write the book and someone suggested he illustrate it.

“My favorite illustration is a barn with animals, a fish pond, the duck pond and a corn field where Trenton was looking at,” Benjamin said.

“We all fall victim to getting wrapped up in our busy lives,” Deborah said. “That’s where Benjamin has taught us all to appreciate the small things, celebrate even the tiniest advancement. We celebrate everything.”

If you’d like to pick up a copy of Trenton the Turtle for a holiday gift, you can find it online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and everywhere books are sold.

