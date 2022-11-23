Traffic alert: Stretch of Michigan Avenue in Howell to close due to water leak

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Michigan Avenue will be closed for several hours Wednesday as crews work on a water leak.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to officials with the city, Michigan Avenue will be closed between Marion/Mason roads and Livingston Street as crews install two valves to isolate a water leak.

Detours will be posted.

The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.