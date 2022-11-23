Traffic alert: Stretch of Michigan Avenue in Howell to close due to water leak

The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Michigan Avenue will be closed for several hours Wednesday as crews work on a water leak.

According to officials with the city, Michigan Avenue will be closed between Marion/Mason roads and Livingston Street as crews install two valves to isolate a water leak.

Detours will be posted.

The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Advocates for homeless community meets with Lansing over issues at Reutter Park
‘The children have been through a lot’ - Michigan families grow, celebrate Adoption Day
