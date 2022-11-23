Traffic alert: Stretch of Michigan Avenue in Howell to close due to water leak
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Michigan Avenue will be closed for several hours Wednesday as crews work on a water leak.
More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map
According to officials with the city, Michigan Avenue will be closed between Marion/Mason roads and Livingston Street as crews install two valves to isolate a water leak.
Detours will be posted.
The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Read next:
- ‘The children have been through a lot’ - Michigan families grow, celebrate Adoption Day
- Advocates for homeless community meet with Lansing over issues at Reutter Park
- PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County
- Clinton County Sheriff seek suspect accused of stealing $16K of equipment
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.