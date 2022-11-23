Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Thanksgiving Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road.
AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Monday.
Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance.
More information can be found on the official AAA website here.
