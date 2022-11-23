Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Thanksgiving Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road.

AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Monday.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance.

More information can be found on the official AAA website here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

