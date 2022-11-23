Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident
One player is charged with a felony.
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Seven players on the Michigan State University football team are now charged in connection with the altercation in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium on October 29.
- Khary Crump
- One count of felonious assault, in violation of MCL 750.82, a felony
- Itayvion Brown
- One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
- Angelo Grose
- One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
- Justin White
- One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
- Brandon Wright
- One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
- Zion Young
- One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
- Jacoby Windmon
- One count of assault & battery, in violation of MCL 750.81, a misdemeanor
