Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident

One player is charged with a felony.
Seven Michigan State football players are being charged in Washtenaw County in relation to the...
Seven Michigan State football players are being charged in Washtenaw County in relation to the postgame incident at Michigan Stadium(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman and Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Seven players on the Michigan State University football team are now charged in connection with the altercation in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium on October 29.

  • Khary Crump
    • One count of felonious assault, in violation of MCL 750.82, a felony
  • Itayvion Brown
    • One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Angelo Grose
    • One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Justin White
    • One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Brandon Wright
    • One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Zion Young
    • One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Jacoby Windmon
    • One count of assault & battery, in violation of MCL 750.81, a misdemeanor

Stay with WILX as this story develops.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Meridian Township police investigating fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
Meridian Township police investigating fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway

Latest News

Reading at Book Cottage Jackson
Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open
Vehicle pursuit through multiple counties leads to arrest of Lansing man for fleeing,...
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office car chase leads to arrest of Lansing man with multiple warrants
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol A. Siemon
Ingham County Prosecutor, Carol Siemon to retire
All I-69 lanes, ramps and bridges have reopened for the winter, and the I-94 traffic shift has...
I-69 rebuild takes its last pause for the winter season