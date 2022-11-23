Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Seven players on the Michigan State University football team are now charged in connection with the altercation in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium on October 29.

Khary Crump One count of felonious assault, in violation of MCL 750.82, a felony

Itayvion Brown One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Angelo Grose One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Justin White One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Brandon Wright One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Zion Young One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Jacoby Windmon One count of assault & battery, in violation of MCL 750.81, a misdemeanor



