2 injured in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched Burneway Drive on reports of shots fired. Police said they found someone who had been shot in the stomach, who was transported to the hospital.

Police said another victim, who had been shot in the hand, arrived at the hospital shortly after.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

