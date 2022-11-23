Oxford Community Schools superintendent Ken Weaver resigns

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Oxford Community Schools superintendent, Ken Weavers is resigning. The resignation comes just one week before the one-year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting inside Oxford Highschool on Nov. 30, 2021, that left four students dead.

The school board president read Weaver’s statement at a meeting on Tuesday. Weaver said his doctor has placed him on medical leave effective Wednesday, and he plans to leave his position in February 2023. He mentioned the stress of his position and deteriorating health over the last couple of months.

“Oxford Community Schools Board of Education voted to accept the resignation of Superintendent Mr. Kenneth Weaver. Mr. Weaver has spent over 19 years serving the Oxford Community Schools in various roles that directly supported our students, our staff, and our school community. There are few words that meet the level of gratitude we have for Mr. Weaver for that service, for his leadership, and for his enduring advocacy for our schools, we want to wish him and his family the best as he takes the necessary time to care for himself and his family,” the school board said in a statement.

Weaver was chosen to serve as superintendent in March of this year. He’s worked in the district for almost two decades.

The board appointed Anita Qonja-Collins, assistant superintendent of elementary instruction, to become the acting interim superintendent. Qonja-Collins has worked with Oxford schools since 2018. Prior to that, she’s served as a teacher and as an administrator. She starts her new role effective immediately.

