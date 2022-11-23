Now Desk: Turkey Day Travel, latest from MSU athletics
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has what you need to know as you hit the road, “weather” you’re headed to grandma’s for dinner or to Ford Field to cheer on the Lions.
We have the latest from Michigan State where seven members of the football team have been charged in relation to the altercation at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 29.
More:
- Mild Air Carries Us through Thanksgiving
- Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident
- Ingham County Prosecutor, Carol Siemon to retire
- I-69 rebuild takes its last pause for the winter season
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 23, 2022
- Average High: 44º Average Low 30º
- Lansing Record High: 67° 1931
- Lansing Record Low: -3° 1869
- Jackson Record High: 69º 1999
- Jackson Record Low: 4º 1956
