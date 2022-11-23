Now Desk: Thanksgiving forecast, MSU hockey latest, and making families official
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to take a look at what kind of weather we can expect for the holiday.
Seth Wells joins the desk to take a look at some of the top headlines and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
More:
- Great travel weather through Thanksgiving
- Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game
- Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 23, 2022
- Average High: 44º Average Low 30º
- Lansing Record High: 67° 1931
- Lansing Record Low: -3° 1869
- Jackson Record High: 69º 1999
- Jackson Record Low: 4º 1956
