Now Desk: Thanksgiving forecast, MSU hockey latest, and making families official

By Krystle Holleman and Seth Wells
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to take a look at what kind of weather we can expect for the holiday.

Seth Wells joins the desk to take a look at some of the top headlines and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 23, 2022

  • Average High: 44º Average Low 30º
  • Lansing Record High: 67° 1931
  • Lansing Record Low: -3° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 69º 1999
  • Jackson Record Low: 4º 1956

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Meridian Township police investigating fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
Meridian Township police investigating fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car
Busy Meridian Township intersection to reopen following long construction project

Latest News

2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township
Expect road closures Wednesday morning on several streets in downtown Lansing.
Downtown Lansing street closures ahead of Turkey Trot 5K
City of Charlotte to experience a road closure due to sewer repairs
Kibbles & Bids virtual auction for homeless pets