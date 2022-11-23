In My View: Lions could have a shot Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wow the Detroit Lions actually have a somewhat meaningful Thanksgiving Day game, they might not beat the Buffalo Bills, but that team has shown some flaws, and if the Lions do win they could reasonably be expected to beat Jacksonville ten days later.

If all that occurs the Lions would be 6-6 with five straight wins. I doubt they can catch Minnesota for the NFC North title but if they beat Buffalo discussion of a wild card playoff berth is reasonable, and we haven’t heard about that possibility for years.

More: In My View

