Michigan’s bridge bundling project a ‘major success’ - 19 bridges reopened to normal traffic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation’s bridge bundling pilot project was completed Tuesday.

The program wrapped up as the Nottawa Road bridge in St. Joseph County reopened to traffic Tuesday. It had been under construction since August.

Officials said the bridge over the Prairie River was built in 1963 and was in serious need of repairs.

The initiative to bundle bridge projects together was done as a means to make construction more time and cost-efficient. When the program was announced in February, MDOT said the project could streamline nearly every aspect of improving bridge conditions.

The bridge bundling pilot project - which started in March - repaired 19 bridges across the state that were in need of repairs.

MDOT announced Wednesday all 19 bridges have been completed and reopened to traffic. The department called the pilot program a “major success.”

Each bridge had its superstructure replaced, including the full removal and replacement of the bridge deck and supporting beams.

Phase II of the bridge bundling program - which aims to address 59 more bridges in 2023 - is currently in the preliminary stages.

