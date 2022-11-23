MDOT to close northbound US-127, West Avenue ramp to eastbound I-94 in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Northbound US-127/ M-50, near the West Avenue ramp, will be closed to eastbound I-94 for the placement of pavement markings.

Traffic will be detoured north through the Springport Road interchange, said the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) on a Twitter post. From the interchange, the detour will then go along southbound US-127/M-50, West Avenue to enter eastbound I-94.

Stay with News 10 for further updates.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.