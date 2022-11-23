Lots of Goals For Spain at World Cup

-DOHA, Qatar (AP) - Spain’s young squad got off to a high-scoring start at the World Cup by routing Costa Rica 7-0. Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres scored a goal each in the first 31 minutes. Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Álvaro Morata added to the lead in the second half. Olmo’s goal was the 100th at World Cups for Spain. The country became the sixth nation to score more than 100 times in the tournament. It was the first time Spain has scored seven goals in a World Cup match.

