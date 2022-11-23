Lots of Goals For Spain at World Cup

Tim Weah of the United States scores during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the...
Tim Weah of the United States scores during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
-DOHA, Qatar (AP) - Spain’s young squad got off to a high-scoring start at the World Cup by routing Costa Rica 7-0. Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres scored a goal each in the first 31 minutes. Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Álvaro Morata added to the lead in the second half. Olmo’s goal was the 100th at World Cups for Spain. The country became the sixth nation to score more than 100 times in the tournament. It was the first time Spain has scored seven goals in a World Cup match.

