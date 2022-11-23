Lawyer: Teen shot by San Antonio cop while eating hamburger released from hospital

FILE - In this image taken from Oct. 2, 2022, police body camera video and released by the San...
FILE - In this image taken from Oct. 2, 2022, police body camera video and released by the San Antonio Police Department, Erik Cantu looks toward San Antonio Police Officer James Brennand while holding a hamburger in a fast food restaurant parking lot as the officer opens the car door in San Antonio, Texas. Brennand opened fire several times, wounding the unarmed teenager as he drove away. Cantu has been released from the hospital, his family's lawyer said Wednesday, Nov. 23.(San Antonio Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger has been released after weeks in a hospital, his family’s lawyer said Wednesday.

Erik Cantu was allowed to go home nearly two months after he was shot in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to a statement from attorney Ben Crump. The 17-year-old’s parents said they’re “overjoyed at his progress in the past two weeks,” but that he “still has a long road to recovery.”

Cantu was shot on Oct. 2 by Officer James Brennand, who police later said was responding to an unrelated disturbance when he saw Cantu inside a car that he believed had evaded him the day before during an attempted traffic stop.

After the shooting, the 27-year-old rookie officer was fired and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official. Police said Brennand violated his training and police procedures after approaching the car, which they said he believed to have been stolen. Although the car’s registration plates didn’t match the vehicle, the car was not stolen, according to police.

In body camera footage released by police, Brennand opens the car door and tells Cantu to get out. The car drives backward with the door open, and the officer fires multiple times into the vehicle. He continues to shoot as the car drives away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

