Lansing police to crack down on unsafe driving through Thanksgiving Weekend

‘If you chose to drink over the holiday weekend, don’t even think about getting behind the wheel.’
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing will enact a “Maximum Enforcement Period” in an effort to keep streets safe during the Thanksgiving Weekend.

Starting Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., officers will be on patrol seeking out unsafe driving practices - including seat belt violations, speeding, distracted and careless driving, and signs of driving while impaired.

Police are urging residents to drive sober, wear a seatbelt and to slow down.

The Lansing Police Department’s “Maximum Enforcement Period” will run until Monday at midnight.

