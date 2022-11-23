Lansing police to crack down on unsafe driving through Thanksgiving Weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing will enact a “Maximum Enforcement Period” in an effort to keep streets safe during the Thanksgiving Weekend.

Starting Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., officers will be on patrol seeking out unsafe driving practices - including seat belt violations, speeding, distracted and careless driving, and signs of driving while impaired.

Police are urging residents to drive sober, wear a seatbelt and to slow down.

The Lansing Police Department’s “Maximum Enforcement Period” will run until Monday at midnight.

