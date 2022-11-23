Lansing Fire Department gives ways to prevent kitchen fires this Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The kitchen is the heart during most holiday gatherings.

That’s why the Lansing Fire Department says that keeping fire safety at the top of mind is important, especially when there’s a lot of activity and people at home.

The Lansing Fire Department’s top safety tips:

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food.

Stay in the home when cooking your turkey, and check on it frequently.

Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away.

Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.

Keep knives out of the reach of children.

Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.

Never leave children alone in room with a lit candle.

Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.