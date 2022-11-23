Kibbles & Bids virtual auction for homeless pets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Paws for Life will be hosting a massive auction virtual auction benefitting homeless animals in the care of the organization.

Kibbles & Bids virtual auction will hold five flash auctions starting Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. and running through Dec. 3, ending at 8 p.m.

Paws for Life has hundreds of gift baskets, goodies, excursions, and more for people to win.

Throughout the entire event, there will be chances to bid on 45 trips, getaways, vacations, adventures, and excursions. Auction items like gift baskets, gift cards, and stuff for pets, kids, households, family, and friends will be divided up into five flash auctions on the following dates:

Nov. 23 at noon to Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 25 at noon to Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 27 at noon to Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 29 at noon to Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 1 at noon to Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

This event is for charity and every penny you spend beyond the value amount of the item is tax-deductible.

All proceeds will go directly to homeless animals in the care of Paws for Life Rescue located in Troy. The rescue does not have paid staff and does not receive government assistance.

Their goal is to raise $15,000 for homeless pets in their care, according to the Paws for Life website.

Paws for Life will make delivery and pick-up arrangements with winners beginning Dec. 4.

Baked goods will be made fresh just prior to delivery or pick-up. All virtual classes, vacations, jewelry, butterfly purses, crystal handbags, custom pet portraits, and gift cards will be shipped free of charge to winners in the U.S.

Bids can be placed at, www.pawsforliferescue.schoolauction.net/kibblesbids2022 .

Read next:

If interested in donating items or services to the fundraiser, you can email executivedirector@pawsforliferescue.org .

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.