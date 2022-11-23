Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Jackson community have created a GoFundMe to keep the doors of a local bookstore open.

Book Cottage of Jackson recently announced it may have to close its business for good due to the hardship it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also had to move locations twice within the last two years.

Justin Fairchild, a loyal customer, has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to keep the local business open. “The Oakleys serve everyone from introverts and misfits to the outgoing, over-the-top personality. For many, the Book Cottage is a weekly social outing and a safe place to get lost among the bookshelves or for quiet conversation,” said Fairchild.

Owners Mark and Nancy Oakley have seen a substantial plummet in how often customers visit the store and how much they spend when they do come. While they understand the economy’s plight, affecting everyone from top to bottom, they need to make money to keep their doors open, said the GoFundMe page.

The Oakley’s have had past community involvement which includes, an annual fundraiser for the Jackson County Animal Shelter, a yearly fundraiser for the Priceless Gift Toy Store, and the donation of thousands of books throughout the summer and during reading month to Jackson’s youth.

They also have programs that support new teachers and school libraries and donate hundreds of books to local nonprofits. Some may be familiar with their annual Harry Potter Party, craft fairs, flea markets, holiday open houses, and kids’ craft days.

“Words cannot express how much we appreciate the love and support all of our customers have shown us since we posted our problem. No matter what, we have received a miracle being allowed to see how many people our store has benefited,” said Book Cottage’s Facebook page.

Donations can be made by visiting their GoFundMe page here.

