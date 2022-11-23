Ingham County Prosecutor, Carol Siemon to retire

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Prosecutor, Carol A. Siemon is retiring after six years effective Dec. 31.

Siemon was first appointed to the office in 1983 as an assistant prosecuting attorney and was then elected to lead the office in 2016.

“Now at the age of 66 years, I acknowledge that there are seasons for all things. I now plan to move on to the next stage of my life, although the memories of these career experiences make this a bittersweet occasion,” said Siemon. “After careful consideration over many months, I am providing Chief Circuit Judge Draganchuk a notice of my imminent retirement effective December 31, 2022.”

She has investigated child welfare agencies, prosecuted domestic violence and sexual assault offenders, worked with the Michigan Race Equity Coalition.

“I am most grateful to those who have provided this unique opportunity to create change; my true ‘bosses’ to whom I report and who rightfully have this office, before and beyond my tenure: The people of Ingham County. To the public, I say thank you and that it has truly been the honor of a lifetime to be in service to our community,” said Siemon.

