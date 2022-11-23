I-69 rebuild takes its last pause for the winter season

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has paused work on the three-year, $210 million project to rebuild I-69 from Marshall, to Charlotte. This pause will reopen all lanes, ramps, and bridges for the winter.

Drivers can expect the final year of work to begin in March 2023 with the anticipated completion in November 2023.

Work next year will include rebuilding southbound I-69 and the remaining ramps at the I-69/I-94 interchange, paving the final course of asphalt on the remainder of the project, and bridge painting throughout the entire work area.

MDOT and its contractors have rebuilt the following interchanges over the past two years:

Northbound I-69 from I-94 in Marshall to Island Highway in Charlotte

Northbound and southbound I-69 from Ainger Road to Island Highway

The 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94

Four ramps at the I-69/I-94 interchange

Ramps at the I-69 interchanges at M-50 and Cochran Road

They also completed repairs and upgrades on several bridges in the project corridor.

