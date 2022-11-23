I-69 rebuild takes its last pause for the winter season

All I-69 lanes, ramps and bridges have reopened for the winter, and the I-94 traffic shift has...
All I-69 lanes, ramps and bridges have reopened for the winter, and the I-94 traffic shift has been removed at the I-69 interchange.(Michigan Department of Transportation)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has paused work on the three-year, $210 million project to rebuild I-69 from Marshall, to Charlotte. This pause will reopen all lanes, ramps, and bridges for the winter.

Drivers can expect the final year of work to begin in March 2023 with the anticipated completion in November 2023.

Work next year will include rebuilding southbound I-69 and the remaining ramps at the I-69/I-94 interchange, paving the final course of asphalt on the remainder of the project, and bridge painting throughout the entire work area.

MDOT and its contractors have rebuilt the following interchanges over the past two years:

  • Northbound I-69 from I-94 in Marshall to Island Highway in Charlotte
  • Northbound and southbound I-69 from Ainger Road to Island Highway
  • The 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94
  • Four ramps at the I-69/I-94 interchange
  • Ramps at the I-69 interchanges at M-50 and Cochran Road

They also completed repairs and upgrades on several bridges in the project corridor.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Meridian Township police investigating fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
Meridian Township police investigating fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway

Latest News

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol A. Siemon
Ingham County Prosecutor, Carol Siemon to retire
MDOT to close northbound US-127, West Avenue ramp to eastbound I-94 in Jackson
Mild Air Carries through Thanksgiving
Alpena man charged for bringing false claims against MSP Troopers