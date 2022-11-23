Germany Gives World Cup Rebuke

DOHA, Qatar (AP) - Germany’s players covered their mouths for their team photo before their opening World Cup match in a rebuke of FIFA’s clampdown on plans to wear armbands seen to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar. Germany coach Hansi Flick says “it was a sign from the team, from us, that FIFA is muzzling us.” The team lined up in the traditional formation before Wednesday’s game against Japan and each of the 11 players covered their mouth with their right hand. The gesture was a response to FIFA’s warning to the seven European federations that players would be penalized if they wore colorful “One Love” armbands as a symbol for inclusion and diversity. Qatar has been under scrutiny for its human rights record and laws criminalizing homosexuality.

