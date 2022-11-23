First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This Thanksgiving Day will be another mild day across the area with high temperatures in the 50s. Statewide today high temperatures are expected to be above freezing. Today plan on the cloud cover thicken over the area as some moisture creeps our way from the south. By late afternoon we could have a stray rain shower or two over Mid-Michigan. Tonight plan on a few rain showers passing over the area. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s

Friday starts off under the clouds, but by lunch time some sunshine will return. A northwest breeze will bring cooler air our way with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures once again in the mid 50s. Rain showers return Saturday night and hold on into Sunday. With clouds and rain showers it will be cooler Sunday with high temperatures in the low 40s. Some sunshine returns to head back to work or school Monday with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 24, 2022

Average High: 43º Average Low 29º

Lansing Record High: 64° 1931

Lansing Record Low: 1° 1869

Jackson Record High: 65º 1973

Jackson Record Low: -5º 1950

