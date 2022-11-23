First Alert Weather Forecast

Great Thanksgiving Day weather for travel across the state
First Alert Weather Thanksgiving webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This Thanksgiving Day will be another mild day across the area with high temperatures in the 50s. Statewide today high temperatures are expected to be above freezing. Today plan on the cloud cover thicken over the area as some moisture creeps our way from the south. By late afternoon we could have a stray rain shower or two over Mid-Michigan. Tonight plan on a few rain showers passing over the area. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s

Friday starts off under the clouds, but by lunch time some sunshine will return. A northwest breeze will bring cooler air our way with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures once again in the mid 50s. Rain showers return Saturday night and hold on into Sunday. With clouds and rain showers it will be cooler Sunday with high temperatures in the low 40s. Some sunshine returns to head back to work or school Monday with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 24, 2022

  • Average High: 43º Average Low 29º
  • Lansing Record High: 64° 1931
  • Lansing Record Low: 1° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 65º 1973
  • Jackson Record Low: -5º 1950

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven Michigan State football players are being charged in Washtenaw County in relation to the...
Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident
Michigan man arrested in undercover trafficking sting operation
Vehicle pursuit through multiple counties leads to arrest of Lansing man for fleeing,...
Lansing man arrested following pursuit across Clinton, Ionia counties
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said
Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game

Latest News

Mild Temperatures For Thanksgiving
More Sunshine Today
Warmer Temperatures Ahead
Gusty Winds This Afternoon