Downtown Lansing street closures ahead of Turkey Trot 5K

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Expect road closures Wednesday morning on several streets in downtown Lansing.

Starting around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday the following roads will be closed due to the Turkey Trot 5K:

Capitol Avenue will be closed between Shiawassee Street and Hillsdale Street

Grand Avenue will be closed between Adado Park and Hillsdale Street

Hillsdale Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue

Lenawee Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue

Kalamazoo Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue

Washtenaw Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue

Allegan Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue

Ottawa Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue

Ionia Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue

Shiawassee Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue

Officials recommend that drivers avoid the area if possible. The roads will reopen as runner pass through the area and are expected to completely reopen around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Traffic Advisory: Several downtown streets will be impacted for the Turkey Trot 5K (Lansing Public Service Department)

