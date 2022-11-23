Downtown Lansing street closures ahead of Turkey Trot 5K
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Expect road closures Wednesday morning on several streets in downtown Lansing.
Starting around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday the following roads will be closed due to the Turkey Trot 5K:
- Capitol Avenue will be closed between Shiawassee Street and Hillsdale Street
- Grand Avenue will be closed between Adado Park and Hillsdale Street
- Hillsdale Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
- Lenawee Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
- Kalamazoo Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
- Washtenaw Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
- Allegan Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
- Ottawa Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
- Ionia Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
- Shiawassee Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
Officials recommend that drivers avoid the area if possible. The roads will reopen as runner pass through the area and are expected to completely reopen around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
