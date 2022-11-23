Downtown Lansing street closures ahead of Turkey Trot 5K

Expect road closures Wednesday morning on several streets in downtown Lansing.
Expect road closures Wednesday morning on several streets in downtown Lansing.(Lansing Public Service Department)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Expect road closures Wednesday morning on several streets in downtown Lansing.

Starting around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday the following roads will be closed due to the Turkey Trot 5K:

  • Capitol Avenue will be closed between Shiawassee Street and Hillsdale Street
  • Grand Avenue will be closed between Adado Park and Hillsdale Street
  • Hillsdale Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
  • Lenawee Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
  • Kalamazoo Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
  • Washtenaw Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
  • Allegan Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
  • Ottawa Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
  • Ionia Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
  • Shiawassee Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue

Officials recommend that drivers avoid the area if possible. The roads will reopen as runner pass through the area and are expected to completely reopen around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Traffic Advisory: Several downtown streets will be impacted for the Turkey Trot 5K
Traffic Advisory: Several downtown streets will be impacted for the Turkey Trot 5K(Lansing Public Service Department)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Meridian Township police investigating fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
Meridian Township police investigating fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car
Busy Meridian Township intersection to reopen following long construction project

Latest News

City of Charlotte to experience a road closure due to sewer repairs
Kibbles & Bids virtual auction for homeless pets
Ohio State’s AD, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger...
Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game
Ohio State’s AD, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger...
Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during the game