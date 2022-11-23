Clinton County Sheriff’s Office car chase leads to arrest of Lansing man with multiple warrants

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Deputies were involved in a car chase through the City of Lansing which the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office later took on Sunday that led to the arrest of a Lansing man. The car chase went Westbound on Grandriver in Watertown Township and continued in Ionia County where it ended in the City of Portland.

After the car came to a stop the driver, a 38-year-old male from Lansing exited the Suburban where he was taken into custody. The male suspect was placed at the Clinton County Jail for fleeing, possession of methamphetamine, and multiple warrants.

At the scene, an enclosed trailer, a Nighthawk brand single axel trailer was found to have a scratched-off VIN. Officials are currently working on assistance for VIN restoration to identify the owner of this trailer and determine if it has been reported stolen.

If anyone has information on the trailer, officials are asking that you contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

