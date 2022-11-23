City of Charlotte to experience a road closure due to sewer repairs
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - City of Charlotte to experience a road closure due to sewer repairs
The City of Charlotte will be closing Foote Street to Forest on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Due to sanitary sewer repairs, there will be no thru traffic from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information about the road closure, contact the Charlotte Department of Public Works (DPW) at 517-543-5585.
Read next:
- Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game
- Michigan health experts give tips on having a safe holiday
- Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.