CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - City of Charlotte to experience a road closure due to sewer repairs

The City of Charlotte will be closing Foote Street to Forest on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Due to sanitary sewer repairs, there will be no thru traffic from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the road closure, contact the Charlotte Department of Public Works (DPW) at 517-543-5585.

