Studio 10 Tidbit: Celebrate National Cranberry Relish Day!

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

IT’S NATIONAL CRANBERRY RELISH DAY!

Which is very fitting as Thanksgiving is only a couple hours away.

Did you know that one of the original recipes included horseradish as a a principal ingredient?

Of course, there are more ways to slice up this dish. The bright and sweet flavors are enhanced by ingredients like apples, oranges, and pineapple. You can make them spicy or nutty, too. Or, you might offer more than one style and use the leftovers for great sandwiches.

That’s this week’s Studio 10 Tidbit!

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

