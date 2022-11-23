Bliss celebrates the community in upcoming holiday gala

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bliss is hosting their annual Holiday Gala.

You can join in on the fun on Sunday, November 27 from 12 pm - 6 pm.

The gala will include wine, charcuterie, truffles, treats, and exclusive deals for yourself and everyone else on your list!

There will also be a gift card sale, product promotions, and new gift releases.

New this year, Bliss will be offering permanent jewelry from Sweet Custom Jewelry and customizable/personalized beaded jewelry from Brooke.

The gala will be taking place at 5320 Ivan Drive Lansing MI 48917.

For more information:

click here.

