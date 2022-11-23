2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township

(Generic Image)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers.

Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm.

Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the death of two people.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash were not released by authorities.

The identities of the two victims are being withheld until their families can be notified, said officials on Twitter.

