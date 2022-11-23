2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers.
Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm.
Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the death of two people.
Details surrounding the cause of the crash were not released by authorities.
The identities of the two victims are being withheld until their families can be notified, said officials on Twitter.
Read next:
- Michigan health experts give tips on having a safe holiday
- Downtown Lansing street closures ahead of Turkey Trot 5K
- Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
- Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.