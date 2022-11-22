WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 was closed earlier Tuesday morning at the Cedar Street exit.

Police told News 10 that a male suspect who was in a stolen car from Lansing was spotted by deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. The same suspect was also spotted by officers from the Lansing Police Department on Monday night but was able to escape.

Officials tell News 10 that the suspect is now in custody. The male suspect was not identified by officials, but we are told that the suspect will be facing charges.

Westbound I-96 is back open.

News 10 will keep following this story for you throughout the day as it develops.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.