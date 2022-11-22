WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car

(MGN)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 was closed earlier Tuesday morning at the Cedar Street exit.

Police told News 10 that a male suspect who was in a stolen car from Lansing was spotted by deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. The same suspect was also spotted by officers from the Lansing Police Department on Monday night but was able to escape.

Officials tell News 10 that the suspect is now in custody. The male suspect was not identified by officials, but we are told that the suspect will be facing charges.

Westbound I-96 is back open.

News 10 will keep following this story for you throughout the day as it develops.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Stolen car recovered in Jackson’s Sheriff’s Office parking lot

Latest News

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be opening both eastbound and westbound lanes at...
I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure
The Michigan Supreme Court and other courts across the state are hosting Adoption Day...
Courts across Michigan to host Adoption Day celebrations
The Michigan Supreme Court and other courts across the state are hosting Adoption Day...
Courts across Michigan to host Adoption Day celebrations
Warmer Temperatures Ahead