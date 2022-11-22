Ronaldo to leave Manchester United ‘with immediate effect’

(ESPN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United “with immediate effect,” the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The 37-year-old forward conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup, criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners.

Last week, United said it had “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo’s comments.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure

Latest News

Michigan Christmas tree farms provide over 200 trees to U.S. troops
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, football fans arrive at Ford Field for an NFL...
Ford Field to host 2027 NCAA Final Four
Flip of Michigan Legislature highlights role of fair maps
8th annual #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes winner
14-year-old from Eaton Rapids wins 8th annual Detroit Lions Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes