President Joe Biden to travel to Bay City Nov. 29.
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan next Tuesday.
He’s expected to discuss manufacturing jobs and the economy during his trip.
Further details were not revealed at the time.
