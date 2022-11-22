President Joe Biden to travel to Bay City Nov. 29.

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan next Tuesday.

He’s expected to discuss manufacturing jobs and the economy during his trip.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

