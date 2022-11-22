PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County

(Jackson County Sheriff's)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday.

Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing.

The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR helped sheriffs rescue the eagle.

The eagle was picked up by officials and taken to the Wildside Rehabilitation & Education Center in Eaton Rapids where it will have its injuries treated.

(Jackson County Sheriff's)
(Jackson County Sheriff's)
(Jackson County Sheriff's)

