In My View: College sports scheduling makes no sense

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is ridiculous Michigan State is in any bowl conversation with a 5-7 record if the Spartans lose at Penn State this Saturday to end the regular season.

More than 40 bowls and not enough teams even with 6-6 records to fill out the grid. Who amongst the Spartan faithful would want to travel to a bowl game over Christmas with a losing record? Just another aspect of big-time college sports scheduling in my view which makes no sense whatsoever.

