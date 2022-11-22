In My View: College sports scheduling makes no sense

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is ridiculous Michigan State is in any bowl conversation with a 5-7 record if the Spartans lose at Penn State this Saturday to end the regular season.

More than 40 bowls and not enough teams even with 6-6 records to fill out the grid. Who amongst the Spartan faithful would want to travel to a bowl game over Christmas with a losing record? Just another aspect of big-time college sports scheduling in my view which makes no sense whatsoever.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Stolen car recovered in Jackson’s Sheriff’s Office parking lot

Latest News

In My View: Early-season basketball rankings lack credibility
In My View: Maybe MSU basketball has some magic this year
In My View: MSU hockey climbing Big Ten standings
In My View: Kentucky is a tougher test for MSU