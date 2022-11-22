Michigan State hockey player alleges Ohio State player used racial slurs during game
‘Acts of racism do not belong in hockey’
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State University hockey player is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game.
In a statement posted Monday on Twitter, Jagger Joshua said an Ohio State player called him a racial slur multiple times, resulting in a misconduct penalty. He alleges the Big Ten had conducted an investigation, but no actions were taken.
“The inaction has left me feeling confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture,” Joshua wrote. “The ignorance of racism does not belong in our game, and I feel that I need to make people aware that this incident occurred because, without acknowledgment, the problem gets worse.”
Shortly after, Michigan State Athletics posted on its Twitter statements from MSU VP and Athletic Director Alan Haller and Spartan Hockey Coach Adam Nightingale in support of Joshua.
All three statements can be read below.
