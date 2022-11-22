Michigan State hockey player alleges Ohio State player used racial slurs during game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State University hockey player is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game.

In a statement posted Monday on Twitter, Jagger Joshua said an Ohio State player called him a racial slur multiple times, resulting in a misconduct penalty. He alleges the Big Ten had conducted an investigation, but no actions were taken.

Related: Hockey is for everyone - making hockey more inclusive

“The inaction has left me feeling confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture,” Joshua wrote. “The ignorance of racism does not belong in our game, and I feel that I need to make people aware that this incident occurred because, without acknowledgment, the problem gets worse.”

Shortly after, Michigan State Athletics posted on its Twitter statements from MSU VP and Athletic Director Alan Haller and Spartan Hockey Coach Adam Nightingale in support of Joshua.

All three statements can be read below.

Acts of racism do not belong in hockey, as they can discourage African Americans and minorities like myself from playing and loving the game. Inaction in the face of racist comments and actions allow these behaviors to continue. On Nov. 11 in our game against Ohio State, one of their players called me a racial slur multiple times. One of the officials heard the slur and gave the player a game misconduct penalty. There was an investigation by the Big Ten in the days after the incident, but no further public action has been taken by the big ten conference or Ohio State. The ignorance of racism does not belong in our game, and I feel that I need to make people aware that this incident occurred because, without acknowledgment, the problem gets worse. I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff at Michigan State. I am incredibly thankful for their support since this incident and as I have navigated this process.

“Michigan State Athletics stands with Jagger Joshua, and commends him for having the courage to speak up against racial injustice. As a department, we are committed to providing opportunities for all student-athletes to compete in a space free from discrimination, racism or hate.”

“At Michigan State, we are committed to a safe and welcoming space for our student-athletes. It is important to me that all student-athletes feel comfortable and supported in our locker room and in our program. I am proud to have Jagger Joshua on our team.”

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.