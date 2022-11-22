Michigan DNR’s Happy Little 5K is back, inspired by Bob Ross

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Bob Ross-inspired race is back.

Inspired by Bob Ross’ love of the outdoors, the DNR is bringing back Run for the Trees/ Happy Little 5K.

This year’s virtual event will have participants pick what state they would like proceeds to be allocated.

Runners, walkers, and hikers can complete their 5K anywhere outdoors anytime between April 22 through April 28.

Registration includes the following:

Keepsake Happy Little T-shirt

Commemorative bib number

Finisher’s medal

Shipping and handling

Proceeds from the race will support tree planting and forest protection efforts.

You can register and learn more about the event on their website, www.runsignup.com/happylittletrees.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.