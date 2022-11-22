Michigan Christmas tree farms provide over 200 trees to U.S. troops

ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas tree farms in Michigan provided more than 200 farm-grown trees to the Trees for Troops program.

Tannenbaum Farms in Alaiedon Township with Korson’s Tree Farms in Sidney, Michigan are providing hundreds of trees to U.S. troops and military families. Trees for Troops is a program that is part of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation in conjunction with Partner Sponsor FedEx Freight.

Officials stated that FedEx Freight will deliver around 15,500 trees to military families stationed at 84 bases across the country. A truck-loading event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. at Tannenbaum Farms.

Since it began in 2005, the program has delivered more than 277,000 Christmas trees.

“Our goal to help spread joy to military families with a real Michigan grown Christmas tree,” said the Michigan Christmas Tree Association.

If you want to support the program or learn more about it, you can visit the Tree for Troops website by clicking here.

