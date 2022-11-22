Meridian Township Police investigating fatal car crash

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Police were dispatched to Grand River Avenue and Northwind Drive for a car crash involving a pedestrian on Monday night around 8:35 p.m.

75-year-old Dennis Goff from East Lansing was struck by a car while in the roadway. He was transported to Sparrow Hospital by Meridian Township Fire Department where Goff was pronounced dead due to injuries from the car crash.

The driver of the car involved remained at the scene and was interviewed.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated. If you have information regarding the crash, police request you contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or submit an anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.