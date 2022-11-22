Meridian Township Police investigating fatal car crash

Meridian Township Police Department
Meridian Township Police Department(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Police were dispatched to Grand River Avenue and Northwind Drive for a car crash involving a pedestrian on Monday night around 8:35 p.m.

75-year-old Dennis Goff from East Lansing was struck by a car while in the roadway. He was transported to Sparrow Hospital by Meridian Township Fire Department where Goff was pronounced dead due to injuries from the car crash.

The driver of the car involved remained at the scene and was interviewed.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated. If you have information regarding the crash, police request you contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or submit an anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Busy Meridian Township intersection to reopen following long construction project

Latest News

Milder Pattern into Thanksgiving
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office help drivers navigate US-127 diverging diamond
Proceeds from the race will support tree planting and forest protection efforts.
Michigan DNR’s Happy Little 5K is back, inspired by Bob Ross
Westbound I-96 was closed earlier Tuesday morning at the Cedar Street exit.
WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car