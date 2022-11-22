Man dead after car crash in Gratiot County

WHEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after a car crash in Gratiot County.

On Tuesday morning, a truck was driving westbound on Lincoln Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign. According to officials, a semi hooked to a double trailer hit the pickup truck at the intersection of Barry Road sending them both into a ditch.

At 6:20 a.m. the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office went to the area where they found both the truck and semi.

Police said the pickup driver, 33-year-old Stevie Medel, died at the scene. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old man who was driving the semi had minor injuries.

According to officials, the crash remains under investigation.

