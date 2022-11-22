Man dead after car crash in Gratiot County

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after a car crash in Gratiot County.

On Tuesday morning, a truck was driving westbound on Lincoln Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign. According to officials, a semi hooked to a double trailer hit the pickup truck at the intersection of Barry Road sending them both into a ditch.

At 6:20 a.m. the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office went to the area where they found both the truck and semi.

Police said the pickup driver, 33-year-old Stevie Medel, died at the scene. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old man who was driving the semi had minor injuries.

According to officials, the crash remains under investigation.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure

Latest News

bliss
Studio 10 Presents: Celebrate the Holidays and Give Back at Bliss
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United ‘with immediate effect’
Michigan Christmas tree farms provide over 200 trees to U.S. troops
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, football fans arrive at Ford Field for an NFL...
Ford Field to host 2027 NCAA Final Four