Lansing LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado Springs night club shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in Mid-Michigan’s LGBTQ community are concerned about their safety following an alleged hate crime that took place at a Gay Bar called Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five dead.

Ben Dowd is the president of Lansing Pride, a queer community advocacy group. He said hearing about another shooting at a gay bar, this time in Colorado on Saturday was painful for him.

“Our heart bleeds with those in Colorado,” Dowd said. “It certainly could happen to any space anywhere and it really hit home this weekend when it happened.”

He said it’s important to support people in the community who feel worried for their safety. “Our number one mission and goal for the queer community here in Lansing is to be a catalyst, to bring folks together.”

Dowd said talking about safety concerns is essential to making sure there are safe spaces for the queer community.

“Our relation to many of the queer spaces, bringing those folks - at least in messaging - together to ensure that there is a common voice that says these are welcoming spaces is really important and making sure people are educated on how spaces stay safe.”

Lansing Pride wants the queer community to know they are here to support people during this time and keep people safe. “So I think at this point we would offer our support within the community to ensure people feel safe,” said Dowd.

Dowd said he wants queer people to be comfortable out in the community and he’s working with the Lansing Police Department to make sure members of the queer community feel safe.

