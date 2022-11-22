Jackson, Mechanic streets reopen as bridge replacement project pauses for winter

Michigan Department of Transportation
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson has been paused for winter, reopening two streets that were closed for the project.

The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which will reopen Tuesday as construction is paused. However, Detroit and Van Buren streets will remain closed.

Mechanic and Jackson streets will close again as construction resumes in spring. The new bridges will be raised to provide more clearance on Jackson and Mechanic streets.

Advocates want tiny sheds to stay at Reutter Park
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help ring bells across Michigan
