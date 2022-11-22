Jackson, Mechanic streets reopen as bridge replacement project pauses for winter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson has been paused for winter, reopening two streets that were closed for the project.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which will reopen Tuesday as construction is paused. However, Detroit and Van Buren streets will remain closed.

Mechanic and Jackson streets will close again as construction resumes in spring. The new bridges will be raised to provide more clearance on Jackson and Mechanic streets.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.