Jackson County Sheriff’s Office help drivers navigate US-127 diverging diamond

Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County Sheriff's Office(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation improved the busy interchange in Jackson County and County Sheriffs are helping residents navigate through the intersection.

The diverging diamond (DDI) at the I-94/U.S.-127 interchange just north of the Jackson city limits can be challenging and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is offering tips to drivers.

Diverging diamond interchanges are relatively new in road design. It temporarily forces traffic to switch sides of the road, so people are driving on the left.

