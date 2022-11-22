Granger Meadows Park restroom closed due to vandalism

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A restroom at Granger Meadows Park will be closed due to vandalism.

According to city officials, a bathroom near the sledding hill was vandalized over the weekend.

They are urging anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact the police.

