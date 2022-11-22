Granger Meadows Park restroom closed due to vandalism
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A restroom at Granger Meadows Park will be closed due to vandalism.
According to city officials, a bathroom near the sledding hill was vandalized over the weekend.
They are urging anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact the police.
Read next:
- Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
- Pardon me! Gov. Whitmer pardons turkey
- Support Lansing’s small businesses on Small Business Saturday
- Stolen car recovered in Jackson’s Sheriff’s Office parking lot
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.