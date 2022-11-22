Good Financial Year For Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open...
Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Friday July 15, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)(Peter Morrison | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
-Tiger Woods played nine rounds this year in the majors. That was enough for him to win $15 million from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program. The tour sent a memo to players Tuesday with the final tally. Woods ranked No. 1 in four of the five metrics. The exception was how much he was on TV during the weekend. He played the weekend at the Masters and Saturday at the PGA Championship. Rory McIlroy was second, followed by Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm. In all, 23 players earned money from the $106 million bonus pool.

